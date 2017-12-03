2 rescued after hot air balloon hits Wisconsin power lines

CENTER, Wis. (AP) - Two people had to be rescued after their hot air balloon crashed into power lines in east-central Wisconsin.

The crash happened Sunday morning in the town of Center in Outagamie County.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports one of the occupants felt tingling in his hands when the balloon hit the power lines. The balloon's pilot and passenger were told to stay in the basket until We Energies arrived to cut the power.

Assistant Center Fire Chief Keith Broehm says that the basket landed on the ground. No one was hurt.

We Energies use a boom truck to remove the torn balloon from the power lines.

