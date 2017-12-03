Kendhammer homicide trial begins Monday, live stream available

Monday will mark the beginning of what's expected to be a 10-day trial for 47-year-old Todd Kendhammer, charged with first degree intentional homicide in death 2016 death of his wife Barbara.

The trial's start is two days shy of a year when Kendhammer was arrested and charged in her death. The La Crosse County Sheriff's Department classified her death as a domestic violence incident.

In September of 2016 deputies responded to a crash on County Road M near Bergum Coulee Road around 8 a.m. where they found Kendhammer and his wife. He told investigators they were traveling northbound on County Road M when a pipe fell off a southbound truck, hitting their windshield and striking Barbara.

She passed away the following day at Gundersen Health System.

However, forensic evidence and witness statements collected by investigators contradict what Kendhammer told authorities, which led to the homicide charge. Jury selection for the trial begins Monday morning at 8:45 a.m. The trial is scheduled to begin around 1:00 p.m. in front of Judge Todd Bjerke.

