Medical Monday: Staying active this winter

Michael Rodriguez, Gundersen Sports Medicine Physical Therapy Resident, discussed some tips for exercising outside and maintaining fitness during the winter months in this week's Medical Monday.
Rodriquez helped us understand how to know if you are dressed properly to exercise outside in the winter and how you can maintain or build fitness this winter it is too cold to exercise outside.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.