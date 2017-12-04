Rotary clubs go the extra mile in Million Dollar Journey

Local Rotarians mark a milestone of giving just in time for the holiday season.

What started as a goal to raise $1,000,000 in new gifts to the Rotary Foundation ended District 6250's Million Dollar Journey at more than $1.5 million according to District Governor Joe Ruskey. The campaign marks Rotary International's 100th anniversary and will go to support both local and international projects.

The Foundation is responsible for funding Rotary projects around the world. Chief among them is the mission to eradicate polio. The money can also be applied to projects in the Coulee Region. Local Rotary clubs can apply for grants through the Foundation to fund their ideas.

Learn more about Rotary International at Rotary.org. Visit the District 6250 website to find a club near you.