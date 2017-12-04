Dayton pencils in Feb. 12 election for resigning lawmakers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Dayton pencils in Feb. 12 election for resigning lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

Special elections to fill two legislative seats held by Minnesota lawmakers accused of sexual harassment will likely be held on Feb. 12.

Gov. Mark Dayton said Monday he planned to schedule the election for the second Monday in February. He can't call the special election until he receives a resignation letter from Democratic Sen. Dan Schoen. Republican Rep. Tony Cornish has already resigned.

It's an odd day for Minnesota voters who are accustomed to voting on Tuesdays. But an existing local school board election and scheduled caucuses left the governor with few options.

Schoen and Cornish announced their resignations after a string of sexual harassment allegations against them surfaced last month. Schoen represents a Cottage Grove-area seat. Cornish represented a rural southwestern Minnesota district.

The Legislature returns Feb. 20.

