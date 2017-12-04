Some Minnesota universities see increase in foreign students

Some universities in Minnesota have seen a slight increase in international students despite a national decline in foreign college students enrolling in U.S. schools.

The Star Tribune reports that the University of Minnesota saw a 1 percent increase in new international freshman, while the number of foreign college students dropped 7 percent nationally this fall. The university has more than 6,000 foreign students.

The University of St. Thomas in St. Paul also reported a five-year high in international student enrollment, with more than 570 students coming from other countries this fall.

Officials from both schools say they've increased recruitment efforts and are working to make foreign students feel welcome on campus. Officials say international students are a financial asset and can also expose all students to a richer educational experience.