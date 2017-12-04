Cheese smothered Pop Tart continues snarky Twitter feud

A Chicago man who taunted Pop Tarts on Twitter with a mustard laden pastry started a Tweet war that has swept across the county.
The account for @PopTartsUS, known for its snarky, but good-natured responses, hasn't backed down.
The dustup began last week when an Illinois man proclaimed his love for spreading yellow mustard atop his Dunkin’ Donuts Vanilla Latte-flavored Pop-Tarts.
“You guys aint [sic] from Illinois if you don’t put mustard on your poptarts [sic],” wrote the man in a now-deleted Twitter post which also contained a photo of his Pop Tart.
Pop-Tarts retweeted the post and tagged the Illinois State Police Department, asking, “Can you guys handle this[?]”
Since then, Pop Tarts has field Tweets from across the country.
A Tweet from Wisconsin included a photo of a Pop Tart smothered in shredded cheese.
"You're not from Wisconsin if you don't eat your pop tarts like this."
Pop Tarts' reply? "This is rude"
