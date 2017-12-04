Generous donor provides $25,000 scholarship to one Central High School senior

One lucky senior at Central High School will receive a $25,000 scholarship for college thanks to a generous donation from the Mark and Anne Hansen Foundation.

This is the second year of the Hansen Scholarship. It is awarded to a student with great promise and achievement who may not otherwise be able to afford going to college. The money will cover the cost of tuition, books, and other fees associated with continuing education.

The scholarship is guaranteed for one academic year with the chance to have it renewed for three more years with proof of academic success.

"What it really does is it allows a student to really focus on their dreams of going to college," said Troy McDonald, Principal of Central High School. "It takes that whole worry about how they're going to afford it, and it allows them to focus on working hard and using the good study habits that are so important and really being able to focus on whatever they want to do in college."

There are no school or major restrictions to apply.

Applications can be picked up in the Central High School Student Services Office. They must be returned by January 31.

The scholarship will be awarded on April 23, 2018.