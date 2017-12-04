Gunnar's Wheels recognized for work with La Crosse Police K-9

The La Crosse Police Department recognized Gunnar's Wheels on Monday morning for the organization's work with the K-9 unit.

The department presented Gunnar's Wheels with a $500 check and a plaque. At the end of 2016, La Crosse Police K-9 Brutus lost the use of his back legs. Gunnar's Wheels made a custom wheelchair for Brutus to make sure he could have an active retirement.

"It gave him some mobility back, and it gave him some quality of live back," said Capt. Jason Melby with La Crosse Police. "It was kind of neat to see Brutus be able to get those wheels put on, and he'd take off running. You could see the excitement in his face, and it was exciting for him and his handler, Officer Rossman."

K-9 Brutus passed away in August. He was mobile during his final months because of Gunnar's Wheels' donation.