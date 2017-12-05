Kendhammer Trial Day 2: Opening arguments begin

In contrast to the District Attorney's opening statements, defense attorney Stephen Hurley started by describing the relationship between Todd and Barb Kendhammer as a love story.

Hurley discussed how the two met in school, married, and created a loving family.

On the day of the crash, Hurley went through a timeline of text messages and phone calls that occurred that morning that showed normal activities.

He said that the couple "never argued".

While driving down County M, Hurley described what Todd Kendhammer saw when the pipe coming that went through the windshield of his vehicle and struck his wife Barb. Hurley told of how Kendhammer pulled the pipe out of the vehicle, dragged her out of the vehicle, and began CPR. Kendhammer also called 9-1-1.

"What you will hear in those calls is genuine distress," Hurley said, then played the calls that a frantic-sounding Kendhammer made to 9-1-1.

Hurley then focused on the windshield, telling the jury about an expert that will testify that a passerby may not have even noticed anything wrong. This was to counter the witness mentioned by District Attorney Tim Gruenke who will testify he never saw anyone or anything wrong with the vehicle when he drove by around the time of the crash.

Hurley mentioned the injuries to Todd's hands shown to the jury. He told jurors that they matched precisely to an indentation in the windshield Todd said he made when the pipe was coming through the window.

Hurley outlined that interviews Kendhammer had with deputies and investigators were made during times when he was in a terrible emotional state. Hurley said that during those interviews, Kendhammer repeatedly asked to be with his wife, but that authorities refused to let him do so.

He also told jurors that the inconsistencies in Kendhammer's statements were before the crash, and that afterwards, his details were very consistent. Hurley said an expert doctor will testify how memories are saved.

In conclusion, Hurley said, "I will ask you to find him not guilty."

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke has started his opening arguments in the homicide trial of Todd Kendhammer.

"We're here to seek the truth in the death of Barbara Kendhammer," began Gruenke. He then laid out some of the evidence that led to the First Degree Homicide charge against Todd Kendhammer in the death of his wife in September 2016.

He started by showing the jury pictures taken last year of the scene. He then detailed some of the inconsistencies of the statements made by Kendhammer following the crash. One picture depicted dirt in between the seat and the passenger side door which was inconsistent with foliage at the scene.

Gruenke also pointed out that video from a surveillance camera at a nearby ranch failed to show the truck Kendhammer said the pipe fell off of before striking his vehicle.

He also said sheriff's investigators sent Google a subpoena to get tracking information off Kendhammer's phone the day of the crash.

Gruenke also told the jury that Kendhammer was vague about the injuries on his body and how they got there.

Lastly, he said a witness who drove past Kendhammer's vehicle along the roadway that day will testify that he saw no one around the vehicle and that the windshield was not damaged.

He concluded his opening statements, in part, saying "There was no truck."

Jurors have returned from their visit to the crime scene in the Todd Kendhammer homicide trial. They spent about 15-20 minutes at the scene.

We'll be updating this story throughout the day as events unfold.

The start of the second day of the homicide trial of Todd Kendhammer begins with a visit by the jury to the scene of the crash.

Kendhammer called 9-1-1 after he crashed his car on County Road M near West Salem in September 2016. He said that as he and his wife Barbara were driving down the road, a pipe fell off of a passing truck and came through the windshield of his car and struck his wife. She died the next day.

Evidence collected by investigators, including forensic analysis and witness statements, contradict Kendhammer's version of the events of that day.

Plans call for the 15 jurors chosen Monday to take a bus to that location near Bergum Coulee Road and get a firsthand view of the scene.

Once their visit is complete, jurors will return to the La Crosse County Courthouse where opening arguments are planned for Tuesday morning.

WXOW will start our live stream coverage of the trial beginning with opening arguments. Viewers can watch on WXOW.com or our mobile app.

We'll be updating this story as events unfold during the trial today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Jury selected in Kendhammer trial

Todd Kendhammer trial coverage