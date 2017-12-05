LCT delivers "major award" with beloved holiday classic

A beloved Christmas film comes alive on stage at La Crosse Community Theatre this holiday season. A Christmas Story puts audiences in the memory of Ralphie Parker starting Thursday, December 7.

In the show, the adult Parker (played by Dan Radtke) narrates his memory of Christmas at age nine living with his family in northern Indiana. His contest-obsessed father locked in a battle with the home's furnace and his own infatuation with a Red Ryder BB gun serve as the basic plot for the classic comedy about nostalgia, family and the Christmas spirit.

A Christmas Story runs December 7-17 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Evening performances are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at lacrossecommunitytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 784-9292.