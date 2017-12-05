Demolition to begin at partially collapsed school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Demolition is expected to get underway at the Minneapolis school where an explosion caused a partial collapse, killing two longtime employees in August.

Minnehaha Academy says on its website that it has secured the necessary permits from the city and that crews will be working to remove debris from the site over the next two weeks. KSTP-TV says that effort is to begin Tuesday.

After the debris is removed at the school's Upper Campus, the destroyed portion of the building will be torn down. Ruth Berg and John Carlson were killed and nine others injured when the building collapsed Aug. 2.

Federal investigators say the explosion happened as two contractors were installing new piping to move gas meters from the school's basement to the building's exterior.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.