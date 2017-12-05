Snowstorm causes dozens of crashes, including 1 fatal - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Snowstorm causes dozens of crashes, including 1 fatal

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The first big snowstorm of the season created dangerous travel conditions in the Upper Midwest that caused scores of highway crashes, including one that killed an elderly woman in Minnesota.

As temperatures dropped Monday, rain turned to ice and snow and made roadways extremely slippery. The Minnesota Department of Transportation was advising no travel from Redwood Falls to Hutchinson and Glencoe because of blowing snow and whiteout conditions. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to more than 120 crashes statewide, including one on Highway 12 near Benson that killed an 87-year-old woman.

In North Dakota, officials advised against traveling in south central and northeastern areas of the state. In South Dakota, the storm dropped about 4 inches of snow in some areas. Transportation officials warned travelers to stay off Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.