Strong winds bring down trees, close Merrimac Ferry

Strong winds in Madison and other areas of southern Wisconsin caused disturbances overnight.

Trees came down in several locations in the Madison area.

The Merrimac Ferry is currently closed due to high winds.

A lieutenant with the Dane County Sheriff's Office tells our sister station 27 News in Madison they've gotten multiple calls for alarms that are going off. He said the wind gusts are so strong, they're setting off alarms at homes and vehicles.

All of southern Wisconsin is under a Wind Advisory right now that goes until 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.