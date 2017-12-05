Trendy tech for holiday home improvements

Consider it the tech equivalent of the fruit basket. Jillian Hugo from Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors shared her thoughts about smart home kits for the holidays.

Courtesy of Jillian Hugo:

Coldwell Banker has partnered with the smartest of smart home companies to create a smart home equivalent of the holiday fruit basket. The package deal is a perfect starter kit for a more comfortable, safe and convenient living space…and did you know that adding smart home technology adds value and reduces time on the market in a selling situation?

The initial investment is a small chunk, but the package will pay for itself in no time through lower utility bills and higher security. (And you can get $200 off when you purchase it through a Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtor!) If the whole package isn't right for you (or your loved one), you can buy any feature separately or design your own package. Here's what's in our smart home kit:

Nest Learning Thermostat: One of the most popular smart home products, the Nest Thermostat learns your comfort range and adapts to your schedule. Last year, the Nest Thermostat saved customers an average of 10-12 percent on their heating bills and 15 percent on their cooling bills.

Nest Cam Indoor: The Nest Cam Indoor security camera is designed to help you look after your home and family-even when you're away. With perpetual live streaming, a handy magnetic stand, and personal alerts, Nest Cam Indoor helps you keep an eye on what matters. Better yet, all your Nest products can be managed with a single app.

Nest Protect Detector System: Know more, worry less. Nest Protect monitors for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires and carbon monoxide. It also tells you where the danger is. If you're not home and trouble is detected, the system will send an alert to your phone.

August Smart Lock: Lock and unlock your door, create virtual keys for guests, and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone. Featuring HomeKit support and the ability to use Siri voice commands, the smart lock is installed on the inside of your door so you can keep your existing exterior door hardware and use your traditional key any time.

August Connect: Remotely lock and unlock your August Smart Lock from anywhere. Instantly let guests in remotely, check your lock's status, and enjoy more peace of mind with instant alerts every time someone locks or unlocks your door, all from your smartphone. This product is an accessory to the August Smart Lock.

Caséta Wireless by Lutron: Lutron's Caséta Wireless system lets you control your lights, shades and temperature using a single app. Caséta Wireless works with dimmable LEDs, incandescents, and Halogen bulbs, so you can use most of the lights you already own. It allows for personalized lighting "scenes" like giving a home a lived-in look using a scheduled timer. It can even be used to create perfect mood lighting in any room.

Mix and match, or commit to the package for a smarter home in 2018. Professional installation is available. You won't regret this smart gift.