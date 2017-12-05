Springbrook Assisted Living in La Crescent nears opening date

The new Springbrook Assisted Living facility in La Crescent is nearing it's opening date and tenants will soon be moving in.

For Phase 1 of the project, the building will have 80 apartments total, that includes 11 independent apartments, 25 for assisted living, and 44 memory and advanced stage care studio apartments. Currently, they have over 150 names on their list of potential tenants and many are anxiously waiting for Springbrook to open it's doors. A final town hall meeting was held Tuesday for future and potential residents who may have questions and concerns about the facility.

"How soon can I move in? That's the biggest question. Another big question is cost and that's about it, the cost and how soon we can get moving in. What sort of level care will we have? That's a big one and if we are pet friendly and we will be pet friendly of course," says Tina Antony, Housing and Outreach Specialist for Springbrook Assisted Living.

Staff members are expected to move in to their offices later this month with tenants beginning to move in hopefully sometime in January.