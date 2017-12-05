Fertility clinic patient information hacked, ransom demanded - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Fertility clinic patient information hacked, ransom demanded

EDINA, Minn. (AP) - A hacker is demanding a ransom after accessing the personal information of thousands of patients at a Minnesota fertility clinic.

CCRM, the company that runs the facility in Edina, says there is no evidence that the compromised information has been misused. It says the Edina clinic was the only one hacked among its North America locations.

Company spokeswoman Constance Rapson says nearly 3,300 patients of the clinic have been "potentially affected."

The Star Tribune reports that CCRM said it notified patients after discovering in October that its computer server had been hit by a ransomware invasion.

