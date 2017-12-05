Documents give details on harassment complaint against Coggs - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Documents give details on harassment complaint against Coggs



MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Documents show that Wisconsin taxpayers forked out $75,000 for resolving a sexual harassment and racial discrimination complaint after an administrative law judge found evidence to support the allegations of an aide to former state senator Spencer Coggs.

The settlement documents were obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . They show that an administrative law judge in 2015 found there was probable cause to believe that Jana Williams, who now goes by the name Jana Harris, was discriminated against.

The judge, Deborah Little Cohn, wrote that Coggs "tolerated and contributed to the creation of a hostile work environment."

Coggs, who was elected Milwaukee city treasurer in 2012, issued a statement Monday saying he was innocent. Harris did not respond to the newspapers' requests for comment.

