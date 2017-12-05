Republicans keep pressing Evers over license revocation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Republicans keep pressing Evers over license revocation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Republican Party is circulating a school district's report into behavior of a fired teacher as evidence that state superintendent and Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers should have revoked the teacher's license.

The report the party distributed Tuesday concludes that the Middleton middle school teacher who viewed pornographic emails on his work computer also harassed another teacher who complained about him.

However, claims of harassing behavior were not substantiated by an arbitrator or the Department of Public Instruction, which Evers runs.

Evers has consistently said for years he did not have authority under the law as it was written then to revoke the license.

Still, Republicans continue to make his handling of the case their central argument against Evers' candidacy.

