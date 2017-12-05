Elroy police chief's 3-year-old son shoots himself with dad's gun

The three-year-old son of Elroy's police chief has accidentally shot himself with his father's firearm.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into the incident according to a DOJ spokesperson.

According to the Associated Press, Juneau County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home Monday evening for a report of a juvenile with an accidental gunshot wound. Authorities say the child was taken by ambulance to Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston.

The child’s father is Elroy Chief of Police Tony Green. The child is recovering well and was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday.

This incident is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation at the request of Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.