UW-L's Holcomb a finalist for Gagliardi Trophy

UW-La Crosse's Nick Holcomb continues to put himself in elite company.

The Eagles senior receiver was named one of four finalists Tuesday for the Gagliardi Trophy, which annually goes to the top player in NCAA Div. III.

Holcomb is the fourth UW-L player in school history to named a Gagliardi finalist.

In ten games this season, Holcomb set single-season school records in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

His 20 touchdowns also set a conference record.

The Gagliardi Trophy will be presented next week Wednesday in Salem, Virginia.