Ginger Zee shares personal story in new book

On Tuesday, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee released her new book Natural Disaster.

The title, Natural Disaster, goes beyond a reference to weather. Aside from writing about her career, Zee uses the book as an opportunity to open up about her personal struggles with mental health. The book follows her struggle with depression as she navigated through personal relationships and advancing in her career.

Ginger Zee sat down with News 19 where she shared her hope that the message would be a light to other people going through their own struggles with mental health.

"I just want everyone to know that you can succeed even when you have cloudy dark times. You can get past this," said Zee. "You just have to start making choices like committing to getting better if it's a mental health issue or just learning other peoples stories if it's about empathy or compassion. We can all be better people."

The very first sentence of the book shares her experience checking into a mental health hospital just ten days before starting her job at ABC News.

The book gets into the raw details of Zee's life in an effort to show what many people go through.

"I was the person who went to work and was on TV, and I was bright and shiny. I was everything that I am describing in this book," Zee said. "My career was always on the way up, but at home, my personal life, it was usually pretty down. So, I think that juxtaposition, a lot of people live that way."