Ice rink flooded at Rotary Lights before opening Saturday

The cold weather is helping with set up of the outdoor ice rink at Riverside Park.

Crews flooded the rink at the Rotary Lights display, hoping for a hard freeze to allow for the rink to be ready for opening on Saturday.

It is free to skate on the ice rink. For the first time this year, there is a warming house available to skaters along with the option of renting skates for free. Community donors gave 150 pairs of skates of different sizes to be used throughout the season.

Organizers hope to keep the rink open through February if weather allows.