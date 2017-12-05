Firefighters battle flames at engulfed pole shed near Bangor

A large pole shed fire near Bangor Tuesday afternoon caused problems for firefighters.
The fire was at a residence near the intersection of Kotek Road and County Road II near Bangor.
The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The Bangor Fire Department responded, calling for mutual aid assistance shortly after arrival. The burning pole shed was located just feet away from a home as well as near a propane tank.
The freezing temperatures created some problems. The water firefighters used to battle the flames ended up washing into a nearby road and freezing over. Officials called for a salt truck to spread salt in the hope of breaking up the ice.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. No injuries have been reported at this time.
