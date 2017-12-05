Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

Tuesday's local scores

Boys Basketball

Marshfield 41, Central 70...Johnny Davis 24pts.

Holmen 49, EC North 71

Cotter 59, La Crescent 74...Nelson 19 pts.

Westby 48, Sparta 60

North Crawford 44, Hillsboro 63

Wis. Rapids 45, Tomah 42

Augusta 41, Mel-Min 49

BRF  65, G-E-T 71

Lincoln 60, C-FC 76

De Soto 40, Brookwood 63

West Salem 69, Viroqua 65

Rush-Pete 36, Caledonia 63

Ona. Luther 61, Arcadia 71

Logan 75, Menomonie 56

Mabel-Canton 51, Houston 53

Girls Basketball

Mel-Min 67, Bangor 54...Christopherson 20 pts.

Aquinas 63, West Salem 42

Menomonie 34, Onalaska 53

Central  44, EC Memorial 60

Tomah 65, Wis. Rapids 45

North Crawford 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 66

Ithaca 21, Seneca 73

Indy 56, Cashton 27

La Crescent 41, Cotter 65

Caledonia 56, Rush-Pete 39

Kickapoo 44, De Soto 15

Boys Swimming

Central-Logan 73, O/H/A 86

Boys Hockey

EC North 3, Onalaska 2  F/OT

La Crescent 0, West Salem 8

Tomah 5, La Crosse 5...F/OT

