Tuesday's local scores
Boys Basketball
Marshfield 41, Central 70...Johnny Davis 24pts.
Holmen 49, EC North 71
Cotter 59, La Crescent 74...Nelson 19 pts.
Westby 48, Sparta 60
North Crawford 44, Hillsboro 63
Wis. Rapids 45, Tomah 42
Augusta 41, Mel-Min 49
BRF 65, G-E-T 71
Lincoln 60, C-FC 76
De Soto 40, Brookwood 63
West Salem 69, Viroqua 65
Rush-Pete 36, Caledonia 63
Ona. Luther 61, Arcadia 71
Logan 75, Menomonie 56
Mabel-Canton 51, Houston 53
Girls Basketball
Mel-Min 67, Bangor 54...Christopherson 20 pts.
Aquinas 63, West Salem 42
Menomonie 34, Onalaska 53
Central 44, EC Memorial 60
Tomah 65, Wis. Rapids 45
North Crawford 46, Wauzeka-Steuben 66
Ithaca 21, Seneca 73
Indy 56, Cashton 27
La Crescent 41, Cotter 65
Caledonia 56, Rush-Pete 39
Kickapoo 44, De Soto 15
Boys Swimming
Central-Logan 73, O/H/A 86
Boys Hockey
EC North 3, Onalaska 2 F/OT
La Crescent 0, West Salem 8
Tomah 5, La Crosse 5...F/OT
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.