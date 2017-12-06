Katy Perry creates instant celebrity of Wauwatosa's 'Brad the Dad'

Before the lights dimmed at the BMO Harris Bradley Center for pop superstar Katy Perry's "Witness" tour on Monday night, Brad Smith was a relative unknown. Hours later, the Wauwatosa man had thousands of adoring fans and was greeted to chants of "Brad the Dad" as he descended an escalator to head home from the show with his wife and two children.

And he's got the "Firework" star to thank for it.

Smith had a great view of the stage as Perry and her entourage of dancers entertained the crowd with hit after hit. Then Perry spotted him.

"I can't really remember exactly how she built it up, but essentially she was looking for 'a cool dad out there' who's going to come up and do something," Smith explained. "And she goes, 'the guy with the khakis.' And I'm like,'Oops, that would be me."

Smith made his way to the stage where he took part in a free-throw contest with Perry at the end of her "Swish Swish" track. Fans watched him jump around and chest-bump dancers before he won the game by one point.

"It was my 20 seconds of fame," Smith said before inviting Perry back to Milwaukee for a rematch.

"Milwaukee loves you," he said as he clutched a hat that Perry gave him with the word "Winner" emblazoned across the front. "Work on your free-throws."