Dead Man's Carnival brings "circus" to Cavalier

It's going to be a musical feast for the senses Friday night in downtown La Crosse. Dead Man's Carnival is bringing their circus-like Tom Waits tribute tour to the Cavalier Theater.

The show combines the talents of a dozen performers with a musical tribute to the 30th anniversary of the Tom Waits album "Frank's Wild Years." The show features a six-piece band of 25 instruments with striking visual entertainment complete with acrobatics, burlesque, ventriloquism, magic and more. Based in the Milwaukee area, Dead Man's Carnival is also celebrating their 10th anniversary performing with this unique tour.

"Yesterday is Here: A Live Music Circus Burlesque Tribute to Tom Waits" is Friday, December 8 at 8 p.m. at the Cavalier Theater (118 5th Ave. N). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online in advance or at the door.

