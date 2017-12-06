AG: Crime labs struggling with evidence backlog

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Brad Schimel says a backlog has developed again at the state crime labs.

Schimel told The Associated Press during a year-end interview that an influx of evidence submissions is to blame. He says submissions have increased 80 percent over the last two years.

His predecessor, J.B. Van Hollen, eliminated the backlog by hiring more analysts.

Schimel says the Department of Justice is more strictly enforcing submission guidelines and has created 11 temporary lab positions.

He says if things don't improve he'll ask lawmakers to let him hire more permanent analysts but he wants to try to solve the problem internally first.

