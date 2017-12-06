AG: Crime labs struggling with evidence backlog - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

AG: Crime labs struggling with evidence backlog

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Brad Schimel says a backlog has developed again at the state crime labs.

Schimel told The Associated Press during a year-end interview that an influx of evidence submissions is to blame. He says submissions have increased 80 percent over the last two years.

His predecessor, J.B. Van Hollen, eliminated the backlog by hiring more analysts.

Schimel says the Department of Justice is more strictly enforcing submission guidelines and has created 11 temporary lab positions.

He says if things don't improve he'll ask lawmakers to let him hire more permanent analysts but he wants to try to solve the problem internally first.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.