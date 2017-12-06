Bald eagle population reaches record high

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin's bald eagle population hit a record high this year.

The Department of Natural Resources says air and ground surveys counted nearly 1,600 occupied nests statewide. The Journal Sentinel says that's up nearly 6 percent from last year and is the highest since the survey work began in 1973 when just 108 occupied nests were found.

Bald eagles once struggled to the point of near extinction in the 1960s and early 1970s. A pesticide ban and state and federal protection laws helped stabilize and grow the population.

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.