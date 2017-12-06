Cashton man arrested after Monroe County hit and run crash

A Cashton man is arrested after his van hit another car and the man fled the scene.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office was called to the area of Jackrabbit Avenue outside of Sparta around 4:12 p.m. Tuesday.

The caller, Carrie Flock, said she was turning off Highway 27 into a driveway, she was hit by a white Dodge van. The van and driver quickly left the scene.

A few minutes later, a DNR warden saw the van speeding from the area. The warden pursued the van until it pulled over on County XX in the Town of Wells.

The driver Josue Vincente, 36, was taken into custody by Monroe County deputies on charges of OWI 2nd, failure to report an accident, operating after revocation, hit and run, and fleeing.

Neither Flock or Vincente were injured in the crash.