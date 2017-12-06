New Resident in the Powell, Poage, Hamilton Neighborhood

You often hear about neighborhood improvement from La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat. It's one focus for his administration. But Kabat says the credit for improvement goes to a lot of businesses and people investing in the community.

One of those businesses is Gundersen Health System. And one of those people is Gundersen's CEO. Dr. Scott Rathgaber and his wife Mary moved into the Powell, Poage, Hamilton neighborhood recently. But Rathgaber says, he is simply one of many following the lead of others already committed to enhancing the neighborhood and ultimately, the La Crosse community.