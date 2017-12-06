No criminal charges following John Doe leak investigation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is not recommending the filing of any criminal charges following its investigation of a leak of information collected during a now-closed secret investigation into Gov. Scott Walker's campaign.

The Justice Department released results of its investigation Wednesday.

Although no criminal charges are recommended, the Justice Department is asking the judge who oversaw the John Doe probe to refer former Government Accountability Board attorney Shane Falk for discipline for violating a previous order.

It's also asking the judge to initiate contempt proceedings against special prosecutor Francis Schmitz, former GAB employees and others.

Schimel says there was "systemic and pervasive mishandling" of evidence during the investigation that led to the leak of documents to the Guardian newspaper.

Schmitz says in a statement that he cooperated with Justice Department officials at the outset of their investigation "and had no further contact with them." He said he was "completely surprised" by the recommendation.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge William Hue is overseeing the investigation. He says he received the report Tuesday afternoon and hopes to complete his work on it within 40 days.

