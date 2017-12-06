Feds charge 19 in alleged Milwaukee-based drug ring - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Feds charge 19 in alleged Milwaukee-based drug ring

Federal prosecutors have charged 19 suspects in an alleged drug ring based in Milwaukee.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad says law officers arrested all of the suspects Wednesday. The suspects are charged in connection with an alleged drug conspiracy, money laundering and bankruptcy fraud operation that distributed heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The defendants live in the Milwaukee area, Chicago and Burlington, Iowa. The case is part of a long-term federal drug and money laundering investigation.

Officers also executed 17 federal search warrants in Wisconsin and Illinois and one state warrant in Iowa. Authorities seized about 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, a half-kilogram of heroin, 21 guns, eight vehicles and an undetermined amount of cash.

More than 250 federal, state and local officers took part in making the arrests and executing search warrants.

