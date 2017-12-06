A little cheese a day could keep the doctor away

(CNN) - Good news for cheese lovers, a new study indicates that a little bit of cheese might actually be good for you.

It found that people who ate small amounts of cheese daily were less likely to have a stroke or develop heart disease than people who abstained or ate it rarely.

Researchers from China and the Netherlands looked at information from 200,000 people gathered in 15 observational studies.

The data showed a 14 percent reduction in the chances of developing coronary heart disease for people who consumed lots of cheese, and a 10 percent reduction in the chances of having a stroke, compared to people who never ate cheese or ate it rarely. Researchers warned that the daily cheese-eaters weren't consuming a huge amount.

Those who got the most benefit were eating just under an 1.5 ounces a day, about the size of a matchbook.