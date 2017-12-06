Holmen School District honored

The School District of Holmen was placed on the College Board's District Honor Roll for significant gains in student access and success.

The honor roll recognizes school districts in the U.S and Canada that have increased access to A.P. coursework while simultaneously increasing or maintaining the percentage of students who earn high A.P. exam scores. The director of instructional services Kim Edwards says that being named to the honor roll is a testament to the whole district and its staff.

"I think it's really a testament to all the hard work of our students and staff. It reflects on the supportive community we have, the wonderful school board that supports all of our efforts and the high-quality programming we have here at Holmen." said Edwards.

This is the fourth time Holmen has been named to the A.P. District Honor Roll and is one of 25 Wisconsin school districts announced to the honor roll.