Great gifts from Discover Wisconsin

Last minute shoppers, fear not! Discover Wisconsin is showcasing some Badger State swag in its web store that host Mariah Haberman said make the perfect stocking stuffers at a discount for Daybreak viewers.

By entering the promo code 'CANDYCANE' at checkout, News 19 Daybreak viewers can get 20% off their entire order at shop.discoverwisconsin.com. The site features apparel, calendars, gift packages and new this year, Wisconsin-made mugs to please those who might be hard to shop for. Haberman said the gifts are great for state pride and those who may be missing home this holiday season.

Discover Wisconsin highlights unique sights around the state and airs weekly on Sunday evenings at 5 on WXOW 19.