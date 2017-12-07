Homelessness report shows rates declining in Wisconsin

Homelessness has declined in Wisconsin.

That's according to the latest national estimate by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In Wisconsin, local communities reported 5,027 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2017.

That's a decline of 11.6% since last year and 20.6 % since 2010.

Homelessness among families with children in 2017 (2,382), declined by 14.9 % (or 417) since 2016 and declined by 27.7% (911) since 2010.

Meanwhile, local communities in Wisconsin report the overall number of persons experiencing long-term chronic homelessness has increased 19.6 % (71).

It appears the state is getting better at helping homeless veterans.

Veterans experiencing homelessness in Wisconsin decreased by nearly 21% from 2016 and decreased by 46% since 2010

Nationally, the homeless population increased, with nearly 554,000 people.