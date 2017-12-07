Wisconsin AG: Don't close troubled youth prison without alternative

Attorney General Brad Schimel says he would support closing the state's troubled youth prison if corrections officials could find another way to handle serious juvenile offenders.

Schimel said in an interview that Missouri's juvenile detention system has merit. That state places offenders in smaller facilities typically close to their homes.

Schimel says he's not sure that model would work in Wisconsin since most juvenile offenders are from Milwaukee. He says the real answer is to keep Milwaukee's children out of the system by addressing their needs early in life.

Schimel's DOJ began investigating allegations of widespread abuse at the prison outside Irma in 2015. The FBI has since taken over the probe. A federal judge this summer ordered guards to reduce the use of solitary confinement and pepper spray.