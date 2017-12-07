Census data shows more Minnesota residents are multilingual

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Data from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Minnesota is seeing a growing number of residents who speak multiple languages.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that data show more than 11 percent of Minnesota residents don't speak English at home. About 60 percent of those people reported that they speak English "very well."

The bureau found that Nobles and Ramsey counties have the largest number of residents who don't speak English at home.

Spanish, Somali and Hmong are the most common non-English languages spoken in the state. There are also a number of Native American languages, German and several languages from India.

Chalee Yang and his family came to the U.S. from Thailand in 2004. He says it can be difficult to balance the Hmong world with the English world.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.