Wisconsin senator's accuser torn on complaint release

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A woman who accused former state Sen. Spencer Coggs of sexual harassment says she's torn over whether legislative leaders should release sexual misconduct complaints.

Jana Harris was an aide in Coggs' Capitol office in 2009 when she began complaining to Senate officials about Coggs' behavior. She said he told her that her breasts were distracting and that she wasn't black enough. She says Coggs would ogle female joggers from the office window.

She alleged Coggs fired in her in 2010 in retaliation. Coggs has denied her claims. The Legislature settled her case for $75,000 in 2015.

Legislative leaders last week decided not to release sexual misconduct complaints filed within their houses.

Williams says she can appreciate protecting victims' privacy but bad behavior needs to be called out, perhaps by releasing redacted complaints.

