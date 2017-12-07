Dayton: Franken replacement within two days

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he hasn't decided who he'll appoint to fill Sen. Al Franken's seat ahead of an election next year.

Franken said Thursday he would step down in coming weeks after allegations of improper behavior from several women.

Dayton says he expects to make and announce his decision in the next couple of days. His temporary appointee will serve until an election next November decides who will complete the remainder of Franken's term through 2020.