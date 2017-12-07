Former Democratic lawmaker Roys running for governor

Former Democratic state Rep. Kelda Helen Roys is running for governor.



She posted a message on a private Facebook page Thursday that she was running and looking to hire staff. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported on her post.



Roys did not immediately return messages seeking comment.



Roys will be joining a crowded Democratic field seeking to run against Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

Others already in the race include state Superintendent Tony Evers, state firefighter union leader Mahlon Mitchell, state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, state Rep. Dana Wachs, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik and activist Mike McCabe.



The 38-year-old Roys is an attorney from the Madison area. She served in the state Assembly from 2009 until 2013. She ran for Congress in 2012 but lost in the primary to Mark Pocan.