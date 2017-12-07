C-FC Superintendent placed on administrative leave

Cochrane-Fountain City Superintendent Tom Hiebert is on administrative leave from the district.

Don Baloun with the C-FC School Board released the following statement to WXOW Thursday afternoon regarding Hiebert:

The Cochrane Fountain-City School District has placed Superintendent Tom Hiebert (Hee-burt) on administrative leave from the District at this time. The School District, in conjunction with an independent investigator, is reviewing the matter and will not be making further comments during this review. Further information will be made available when appropriate.

Hiebert has served as superintendent for the past nine years.