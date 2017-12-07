Three arrested, meth seized at Jackson Co. hotel

Three people from Minnesota were arrested on drug charges after sheriff's deputies find methamphetamine in their vehicle.

Jackson County deputies were called to the Comfort Inn and Suites in the Town of Brockway around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Employees at the hotel called after three people were refused service and were acting suspicious.

A search of the trio's vehicle by a deputy and his K9 partner happened after it was learned one of the three had an extraditable warrant in Minnesota.

The search turned up 16.7 grams of methamphetamine and other related paraphernalia.

The three arrested were:

Andrew Young, 30, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota

Adriana Panek, 18, of Virginia, Minnesota

Jonathan Lambert, 20, of Nett Lake, Minnesota

All three were jailed at the Jackson County Jail on charges including of possession with intent to deliver.