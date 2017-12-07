La Crosse man charged with sexual and physical abuse of child

A La Crosse man is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting and physically abusing a child.

Prosecutors also charged Timothy Schilling, 47, with four counts of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the assaults and abuse happened over a six year period beginning when the child was six.

Schilling faces 60 years in prison if convicted on the repeated sexual assault charge.

He had worked as an educational assistant in the Holmen School District.

The district informed parents there is no evidence the charges involved the district or its students.

Following his arrest last month, he was placed on administrative leave by the district.