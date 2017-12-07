Kindergartners at St. Patrick School in Sparta get Tools For Schools boost

Thanks to a $750 award from Tools For Schools, kindergarteners at a Sparta school are getting some help with their education.

Teacher Anna Fleming from St. Patrick's School is the latest winner of a Tools For Schools grant from WXOW, Brenengen Auto, SSE Music, and Dependable Solutions.

Fleming said the money will help buy LEGO kits with simple motors and other materials designed to help students be creative and enhance their abilities in STEM subjects.

"It's really critical thinking skills, planning, organizing, cooperating because they have to work together in teams to get this done," said Fleming.

She added that the materials from the award will also foster students' thinking outside the box.

Each month we give a Tools For School award to a teacher or class. To apply and learn more about Tools For Schools, click here.