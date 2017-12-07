Blanket drive helping stay warm this winter

Gundersen Health System is once again collecting blankets for area needs.

This is the eleventh year that Gundersen's Department of Nursing and the Health System Auxiliary are collecting blankets for local community agencies.

To donate, you can drop off blankets at both La Crosse and Onalaska locations along with Gundersen's regional facilities.

The effort is nearing a milestone of gathering nearly 10,000 blankets.

They'll be put to good use according to Clinical Manager Kathryn Koehne. "Many of the new blankets are used as Christmas gifts. But then always we collect blankets to serve those who only have the clothes on their back. So it's an ideal time to collect blankets during this season to give them a little warmth, give them a gift and give them some security."

People can donate new or handmade blankets through January 12.