Fear and isolation due to dementia addressed through performance

Dementia is the sixth leading cause of death, with 1-in-3 seniors dying with Alzheimer's or another type of dementia. To raise awareness, the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County held an informational session Thursday morning that featured a performance to start things off.

Community members gathered at the Black River Neighborhood Center to learn more about a disease affecting millions in the US.

"Alzheimers disease is the most common – and the one you hear about the most – form of dementia," said ADRC Supervisor Cheryl Neubauer.

ADRC hoped to facilitate a conversation on dementia and its effects through a two person play about dementia. That play, "Steering Into the Skid", has been performed 40 different times and does so to help address the fear and isolation that can be associated with dementia.

"We see the progressions of the early signs of memory loss and we see what this loving couple experiences," said Danette McCarthy, one of the actors.

Following the performance, the actors then discuss the play and dementia in a question and answer session with the audience.

"It's difficult for people to talk about this," said Jim Pounds, who played opposite McCarthy. "But once they have seen this play, it seems to open up a lot of conversation and a lot of personal sharing."

The ability to open up and discuss what in many cases can feel embarrassing or frightening ADRC says is a big step in getting the support you need.

"I think that's the most important part for caregivers and the person with the memory impairment," Neubauer said. "...to feel like they can reach out and talk to people about it, it's good to talk about it."

Dementia cases like Alzheimers disease have a major effect on families and caregivers with about 18 million hours per year spent outside of work caring for dementia sufferers.

Dementia cases also cost the US $259 billion per year. 67% of that is covered by Medicaid and/or Medicare. The rest - $56 billion - is paid out of pocket expenses.

