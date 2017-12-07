New system allows for remote visitations at county jail

Changes are coming to the visitation systems at the La Crosse County jail that can allow people to visit inmates from anywhere.

Visitation hours and staffing availability for on-site visitation is limited to three days a week, but the new system allows the same on-site hours plus 10 more hours of available time for remote visitation each weekday. Visitors can use smartphones, tablets and laptops for a remote visit. Those have a 20 minute limit, cost a $6.95 fee and are monitored by the jail.

"[We are] trying to increase the number of visits we can do," Chief Deputy Kim Wolf said. "We can do them through these booths, but now we'll be able to expand on that. As we all know it's difficult to to find the parking, schedule the time during business hours when you come and do them, and now it opens up the opportunities."

Visitation will be canceled while the new system is being installed. It's expected to resume on Tuesday, December 12th.

More detailed information on the new visitation system can be found HERE.