Holiday Trains Comes to La Crescent

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pulled into La Crescent tonight.
Just three days after visiting La Crosse the train brought its mix of lights, music, and holiday cheer to the crossing on South Chestnut Street. Thousands of families came out to greet the train.The event also collects food and cash donations for the food share program.
From La Crescent the next stop is Winona tomorrow afternoon at four.
